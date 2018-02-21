You'll earn 5 CRNC for each friend you invite to the network. Up to 400 CRNC, valued at $100Join NowPre-register
Current consolidates the best content and features from the most popular media networks into an all-in-one, personalized experience.
The protocol rewards people for their time streaming, ad impressions and personal data shared. Launching initially on the Current platform, the protocol will open for developers and third-party providers to utilize.
The Current utility token, CRNC (pronounced “currency”), reduces or eliminate premium subscription costs and facilitates ad purchases.
Earning CRNC is simple; stream your favorite content through the Current Platform.
CRNC can be used immediately to reduce or eliminate the cost of premium subscriptions to popular content providers.
A platform with a nearly limitless content library, that satisfies the demand for popular music, video, film, audio books, podcasts, etc.
Current automatically creates a CRNC wallet for every user. In many cases, Current will be the first digital wallet the mainstream public will own.
Download our White Paper, One Pager, and Business Deck to learn more about the economics, business model and technology behind CRNC.
Our fixed token supply of 1 Billion tokens will be allocated in the following ways
Our team has consistently demonstrated the ability to utilize resources efficiently and scale products quickly.
PICK YOUR FAVORITE
Anyone who has the Current App during the token sale period will be rewarded with a small amount of CRNC in their own personal Wallet.Get Free CRNC
Participate in our token sale by contributing ETH or BTC and get CRNC tokens in return.Get Whitelisted
Enter to get free CRNC from our airdrop.Enter Airdrop
Learn more about CRNC and the Current platform.
Rich With Experience
Talented & Determined
Encouraged by our early traction, we have plans to make quick work of the remaining pieces.
7 integrations including Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and more.
Current in-app wallet released and testing & development will begin on protocol
Increasing diversity of networks and media types offered.
Initially within the Current platform, thenbegin external implementation
Implement a decentralized storage protocol and begin on Identity Profile Development
Created protocols, economics, and token dynamics
Gather financial and legal support for launch
Data scientists, blockchain, backend, & mobile engineers
Utilize all resources and expand user base to over 1M monthly users.
7 integrations including Spotify, YouTube,
Facebook and more released on iOS
Current in-app wallet will be released and
testing & development will begin on protocol
Increasing diversity of networks and media
types offered.
Initially within the Current platform, then
begin external implementation
Implement a decentralized storage protocol
and begin development on Identity Profiles
Created protocols, economics, and token dynamics
Gather financial and legal support for launch
Open crowd sale to public
Data scientists, blockchain, backend, & mobile engineers
Utilize all resources and expand user base to over 1M monthly users.
Come meet us on the road.