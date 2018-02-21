Pre-RegisterToken FunctionalityCurrent EcosystemWhitepaperToken Supply AllocationRoadmapFAQTeamRoadshowPartnersPress

Current is an incentivized, blockchain-enabled streaming ecosystem that lets you choose how to stream and pay for your media.

SEARCH, SAVE & BROWSE ALL IN ONE PLACE

SEARCH, SAVE,
& BROWSE ALL IN ONE PLACE

The Next Generation
Of Media Streaming.

A Platform

Current consolidates the best content and features from the most popular media networks into an all-in-one, personalized experience.

A Protocol 

The protocol rewards people for their time streaming, ad impressions and personal data shared. Launching initially on the Current platform, the protocol will open for developers and third-party providers to utilize.

A Token

The Current utility token, CRNC (pronounced “currency”), reduces or eliminate premium subscription costs and facilitates ad purchases.

Just Press Play.

Anyone Can Earn
CRNC

Earning CRNC is simple; stream your favorite content through the Current Platform.

Reduce Premium Subscription Costs

CRNC can be used immediately to reduce or eliminate the cost of premium subscriptions to popular content providers.

Access Your Favorite Content

A platform with a nearly limitless content library, that satisfies the demand for popular music, video, film, audio books, podcasts, etc.

The Simplest
Onboarding

Current automatically creates a CRNC wallet for every user. In many cases, Current will be the first digital wallet the mainstream public will own.

- CRNC -
A Media Network Token

Download our White Paper, One Pager, and Business Deck to learn more about the economics, business model and technology behind CRNC.

Total Token Supply Allocation

Our fixed token supply of 1 Billion tokens will be allocated in the following ways

  • 35% Mining Rewards
  • 35% Token Sale
  • 12% Team
  • 10% Community Growth & Strategic Partners
  • 5% Advisors
  • 3% Current Foundation

Fund Distribution

Our team has consistently demonstrated the ability to utilize resources efficiently and scale products quickly.

  • 40% Development &
    Research
  • 30% Marketing &
    Platform Development
  • 25% Operations, Business, &
    Corporate Development
  • 5% Legal & Administrative
Token Sale Details

Contribution Period

Public Presale
Jan 17th - Jan 29th
Public Sale
Feb 15th - March 15th

Pricing Details

Soft Cap
10K ETH
Initial Price
0.02 ETH / 1 CRNC
Accepted Payments
BTH & ETH

PICK YOUR FAVORITE

Frequently Asked
Questions

Learn more about CRNC and the Current platform.

Read More FAQs

Rich With Experience

Advisors & Investors

Investor, Innovator and Philanthropist. Early in his career he sold his computer consultancy, MicroSolutions, to CompuServe. As pioneer of digital media broadcast, he later launched and sold  Broadcast.net to Yahoo. Beyond that, 2929 Entertainment owns and manages AXS TV (prev-iously HDNet). Current owner of Dallas Mavericks.

Experienced technology entrepreneur, currently working on a Bancor protocol. Building software startups since 2005, working through acquisitions, wind downs, venture capital financing and everything in between.

Focused on building and launching end-user ecosystems online since 1998 in the domains of social networks, content sharing, user-generated currencies and blockchain.

Co-Founder of several digital currency businesses including Red Leaf Advisors. Helps small businesses, individuals, and institutional investors purchase and secure digital assets; Manages client assets across multiple hedge fund strategies; guides token issuers through the process of launch-ing their own digital tokens (ICO, TGE, etc.).

With a background in Psychology, Dave's been an engineer ever since he became interested in how tech-nologists become competent and keep up with the constant change in the ecosystems. Minority owner of 3 acquired companies. Supports his 14 portfolio companies.

Investor, advisor, and strategic general management expert with a passion for both consumer and SAAS, especially in the areas of online travel, marketplaces, and sharing economy, among others. Professional experience as a VC, Fortune 500 product executive, and founder/CEO.

Gregg signed the following bands to his joint venture with Columbia Records: Train, John Mayer, Five for Fighting and Mat Kearney. In addition, Gregg built A-Squared Management that directed the careers of artists such as The Fray, Michelle Branch, Liz Phair, Brandi Carlile, Jack's Mannequin, Mat Kearney, Five for Fighting and Rachel Platten

Talented & Determined

Core Team & Contributors

Dan Novaes

Co-Founder, CEO

Dan Novaes

Co-Founder, CEO
Dan has been profiled in Forbes, Entrepreneur, & Bloomberg TV for his entrepreneurial achievements and amassed a following of 1.2M. He's had two prior exits from companies generating tens of millions in revenue. Dan has been investing in the blockchain space since 2013.

Nick McEvily

Co-Founder, CPO

Nick McEvily

Co-Founder, CPO
With extensive experience leading software and design teams for the last eight years, Nick oversees the product design and development at Current.  He has presented on blockchain technology and is an avid Ethereum and Bitcoin investor.

Kiran Panesar

Co-Founder, CTO

Kiran Panesar

Co-Founder, CTO
Kiran has built and overseen sites that provide secure, scalable web services for tens of thousands of concurrent users, handling over 1 billion requests per month. He's passionate about bringing the same scalability to decentralized technology.

Josh Moyer

Business & Marketing Manager

Josh Moyer

Business & Marketing Manager
Experienced across business development, UI/UX, research, and data analytics. Leveraging his unique skill set, he's driven hundreds of thousands of downloads from the 13-24yr old market and facilitated partner-ships with major artists/influencers.

Seamus Doheny

Curation Director
Partner, Manifest Chicago

Seamus Doheny

Curation Director
Partner, Manifest Chicago
Seamus has years of experience in the media space as a music video producer for Towkio and an alumni of Atlantic Records and OWSLA. At Current he oversees artist partnerships, creates original content, and maintains the highest curatorial standard.

Steven Lee

Lead iOS Engineer

Steven Lee

Lead iOS Engineer
Steven has performed research in machine learning combined with predictive algorithms to analyze financial data. Using his past knowledge will aid in the development of recommendation algorithms through Current.

Brian Ng

Economist & Mathematician

Brian Ng

Economist & Mathematician
Data scientist and former economics consultant at TGG, where he worked with leading economists including Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman, and Freakonomics author Steven Levitt.

William Ryan

Cognitive Neuroscience & Behavioral Economics,
UC Berkeley

William Ryan

Cognitive Neuroscience & Behavioral Economics,UC Berkeley
Conducting research in Cognitive Neuroscience and Behavioral Econ. Previously, a Senior Associate at TGG Group, an innovative consulting firm founded by a handful of the world's leading economists and psychologists including Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman, Freak-onomics author Steven Levitt, and former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit.

Amy Karr

Founder, CEO, Ventus Group
Forbes 30 Under 30

Amy Karr

Co-founder, Arclydia Group
Forbes 30 Under 30 2x
Crafted media messaging, strategic content and data-driven creative narratives for the last 8 years. Former VP Content and Strategy Directory at Starcom, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Hillary for America, and award winning marketing strategist.

Shadi Paterson

Chief of Growth, The 8760

Ed Zitron

Founder, EZPR
Top 50 People in Tech PR

Ed Zitron

CEO/Founder EZPR
Top 50 People in Tech PR 3x
Author of 2 books, award winning PR strategist and founder of EZPR. Published by Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Eurogamer, PC Gamer and PC Zone

Jill Richmond

SVP, SparkPR/ SparkChain

Jill Richmond

SVP, SparkPR/ SparkChain
Advisor, consultant and thought-leader on emerging technologies coming to market, among them blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital platforms. Jill has over 15 years of experience focused on startups including co-founding two, advising several, helping talented CEO's bring products to market.

Trey Ditto

Founder/ CEO, Ditto PR

Trey Ditto

Founder/ CEO, Ditto PR
Formerly with AP in Dallas, handled communications for U.S. Congressman, Governor, & U.S. Secretary of Ed. Currently in NYC working with top PR firms, developing a loyal following of tech, policy, education, entertainment and finance clients.

Shane McQuillan

Participant Relations, Book Building

Shane McQuillan

Participant Relations, Book Builder
Globe trotting executive, currently in the blockchain ecosystem, working on a number of projects in the block chain space. ICO Director, book builder, marketing strategist in the Crypto ecosystem

Timeline

Encouraged by our early traction, we have plans to make quick work of the remaining pieces.

For a more detailed timeline, refer to our White Paper

Partners

Working with the best in the industry

Press

Our team has been featured in & written for the following publications:
