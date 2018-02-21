Founder, Dev-Bootcamp

Engineer, Augur, ConsenSys & Raise

Dave Hoover

With a background in Psychology, Dave’s been an engineer ever since he became interested in how tech-nologists become competent and keep up with the constant change in the ecosystems. Minority owner of 3 acquired companies. Supports his 14 portfolio companies.